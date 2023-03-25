Weekend Update: 3/25/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Top News Stories

New ICv2 charts released, homogenization continues: ICv2 released their top RPGs for Fall 2022 earlier this week, and it’s dull and depressing. D&D took the top three spots, in the order of 5e, Pathfinder, and OGL/Third Party. Fourth was Vampire: The Masquerade, the first time the game has been on the chart since 2019 and a likely consequence of Renegade’s new infusion of marketing capital; there were also some new releases which may have juiced up the line last year. Fifth was the Transformers RPG, rounding out a list which is, pretty much entirely, defined by Hasbro throwing money at things. Great. ICv2 also reported on hobby games market sizing and while RPGs weren’t broken out the segment was reported as still growing; hobby games overall grew 10% in 2022.

Discussion of the Week

Why does only the GM worry about how the session is going?: A lot of RPG advice is aimed squarely at game masters; as comments in this thread do state, a game master usually has the most power to improve the game. That said, a good RPG experience is the responsibility of everyone at the table, and this discussion highlights that. What would you as a player want to know? Reach out and we’ll write about it!

