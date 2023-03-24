Cannibal Halfling Radio Episode 21 – Now Playing: DIE Pt 2

Last time, we learned about the lives of Jay, Fitz, Evelyn, and Max – who they were in high school, the gaming group they formed together, how their lives didn’t exactly go according to plan since. As the gamemaster kicks things off the players find themselves wondering: what the hell is going on here? Find out as the Cannibal Halflings pick up their dice in Now Playing: DIE the RPG Part 2.

Starring:

Editor Aaron as Jay/the GM

Aki as Fitz

Geni as Evelyn

Seamus as Max

Based on the comic DIE, the first issue of which can be read for free here, DIE: The Roleplaying Game can be purchased in PDF form on DriveThruRPG and from Rowan, Rook, and Decard. Physical copies can be pre-ordered through BackerKit.

You can follow us on Twitter @HungryHalfling for article and show updates! You can also drop by the Tavern of our Discord to chat with us, or reach out to us via email at cannibalhalflinggaming@gmail.com.

If you like what we’re doing with CHR, give us a hand and leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify! You can also support us on Patreon.

Music is Feral Angel Waltz (feat. Alexander Nakarada) by Kevin MacLeod – License