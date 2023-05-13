Weekend Update: 5/13/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 5/13/2023

*These essay collections were put together as part of bundles to help designer Owen K.C. Stephens with medical bills related to his cancer diagnosis. The links go directly to the bundles, as these are the same price as the essay collections while the fundraiser is going on.

Top News Stories

Rebellion acquires Tunnels and Trolls: Tunnels and Trolls was first published in 1975 and is widely considered the ‘second’ RPG after Dungeons and Dragons. Rick Loomis, the game’s creator, passed away in 2019 which led to the properties of his company, Flying Buffalo, sitting in limbo. As of this month, Tunnels and Trolls and the rest of the Flying Buffalo properties have been purchased by Rebellion Unplugged, the tabletop games division of Rebellion, a games studio likely best known for the Sniper Elite series. This will be Rebellion Unplugged’s first full-fat RPG line after dipping their toes in the water with the pick up and play Adventure Presents series and a licensed sequel to (of all things) Dread, Dread:Dredd.

Discussion of the Week

The tyranny of 5e [rant]: Even I get tired of being a broken record about D&D, believe it or not. What makes this discussion valuable as context is that OP isn’t in the United States. We may bemoan the homogeneity of the hobby, but outside of the US and a solid handful of countries (Germany, UK, Sweden, Italy, Korea, Japan), the ‘hobby’ is 5e and maybe one game in the local language if you’re lucky. We have a ways to go not only to diversify the hobby but make it more accessible worldwide.

