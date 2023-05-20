Weekend Update: 5/20/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Top News Stories

Second draft of the ORC license ready for public comment: ORC, the OGL competitor being developed by Paizo, Azora Law, and many other developers, has now been revised. The second draft “incorporates changes and suggestions from hundreds of participating publishers on the ORC License Discord community, adds significant clarity to key terms and definitions, substantially increases the size and scope of the project’s official FAQ, and introduces several basic quality-of-life improvements across the board.” You can check out the new draft or join the ORC License Discord at the link above.

Discussion of the Week

A system where magic is HARD: This poster and I share some opinions about magic in RPGs, namely that it feels easy, rote, and anything but ‘magical’. This thread has some good discussion about games where magic is more of an undertaking, and the fiction of magic is better written into the mechanics.

