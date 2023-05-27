Weekend Update: 5/27/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 5/27/2023

Top News Stories

Demiplane releases open beta for Pathfinder 2e: Demiplane is a company making companion digital tools for a number of TTRPGs, mostly fairly large commercial titles like Vampire: the Masquerade, Magpie’s Avatar RPG, and of course Pathfinder. Pathfinder is serving as the testbed for Demiplane’s first set of character tools, and the open beta started earlier this week. I’m interested to see if Demiplane expands into an integrated platform that provides incremental value; right now it has little functionality other than a storefront to buy DRM-crippled PDFs.

Discussion of the Week

Things are coming to an end and it’s making me sad: Like I said just this week, the people you play with are an important if not completely transformative part of the RPG experience. It seems appropriate, then, to highlight a thread where one Redditor eulogizes his group of 16 years, just now starting to drift apart.

