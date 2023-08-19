Weekend Update: 8/19/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 8/19/2023

Discussions of the Week

Running a Baldur’s Gate game for my group: With Baldur’s Gate 3 soaring in sales and review scores, now was the right time for someone to write a funny inversion on the exhausting trend of gamers who don’t know any better trying to do everything with D&D. Ironically, with The Witcher being a thing, this joke post is probably easier to do than a lot of the real posts from 5e players.

What are some TTRPG kickstarters you’ve backed that you wish you hadn’t or games that never came out?: A roundup of underwhelming or ghost Kickstarters from the last few years. My personal opinion is that it’s hard to really criticize Kickstarters for being too slow, especially if the creators are doing a good job with communication. That’s one of the risks of backing something before it completely exists, and if you don’t like it you can always wait for a retail release where you know when you can expect your purchase. On the other hand, ghost and underfulfilled Kickstarters should be watched so we can prevent those sorts of issues in the future. Notable ghosts I was not aware of: Salt in the Wounds, Project Dark, and The Forest Hymn and Picnic.

