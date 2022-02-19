Weekend Update: 2/19/2022

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Activist investor wants Hasbro to spin off Wizards of the Coast: Alta Fox Capital Management, owner of 2.5% of Hasbro, has nominated five new directors to the board and wants the company to change its strategy. Among several key points, the letter which the company penned to shareholders raises the idea of spinning off Wizards of the Coast, citing the division’s different growth profile. While activist investors have pushed major changes in companies across industry segments, Alta has a bit of an uphill battle here. Making such a move after Hasbro beat its fourth-quarter earnings projections isn’t going to guarantee agreement from Hasbro’s other major shareholders, who are mostly large institutional investors. On the other hand, Hasbro’s ownership is fairly fragmented, with the largest shareholder owning only 11% of the company, so Alta definitely has the potential to score enough wins to push its plans through.

Chaosium puts a hold on NFT plans: Seeing the significant pushback from their earlier announcement, Chaosium has shelved their plans for NFTs using the company’s IP. That said, this announcement clearly implies they haven’t completely given up on the idea yet, spending significantly more wordcount defending the project to date than actually acknowledging fan concerns.

Kickstarter attempts to clarify blockchain plans: In response to the flurry of negative press from the Kickstarter blockchain announcement, the company has made a post clarifying what won’t happen to Kickstarter in the wake of their technology investigation. While the thrust of the post heavily implies Kickstarter is on their back foot from the response to their earlier announcement, there is substance to the post. Being a public benefit corporation has real legal implications, and the recognition that carbon offsets are a hollow gesture was gratifying. That said, while Kickstarter has plenty to say about what they aren’t doing, there’s still a lot of questions about what they are doing. Both the earlier promised whitepaper and any explanation about what blockchain can actually accomplish for them are conspicuously absent.

Games you’d use to introduce newcomers to RPGs: Sean Patrick Cain summarizes the responses he got when he asked Twitter to name the RPGs they’d use to introduce someone new to the hobby. Both the most popular answers and the games only mentioned once are worth a look.

