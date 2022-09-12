Cannibal Halfling Radio Episode 18: Master Rules

The game master rules, but what rules them? How do many games leave the one running the game out in the cold, what kind of rules do other games assign to them, and what is gained in the process? Seamus and Aaron try to figure it out!

What We Talk About & Further Reading: Looking for Players, Powered by the Apocalypse, Dungeons and Dragons (OD&D to 5e), Adventure Log, Anti–Boredom, Torchbearer, Masks, Eclipse Phase, Reading , Legend of the Five Rings, Cyberpunk, Burned Over, Twilight 2000, Setting a Dispute, GMless, Wanderhome, Band of Blades, Burning Wheel, Star Trek Adventures, Electric Bastionland, Worlds Without Number, Transit: The Spaceship RPG, Ryuutama, System Mastery: Haven City of Violence

