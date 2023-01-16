Cannibal Halfling Radio Episode 19: In-game Incentives

How do you encourage players to engage with the game? How do you bribe, er, guide them into certain habits? How can the players do the same for the GM? Where do designers fit in all of this? Aki, Aaron, and Seamus are plenty incentivized to figure it out!

What We Talk About & Further Reading: Advancement, Powered by the Apocalypse, OSR, Masks, Star Trek Adventures, Burning Wheel, Dresden Files, Fate, Apocaylpse Keys, Band of Blades (actual play), Night Witches, MASHED, Death in Space, Blades in the Dark, Traveller, Ewoks

