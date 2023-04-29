Weekend Update: 4/29/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

*These essay collections were put together as part of bundles to help designer Owen K.C. Stephens with medical bills related to his cancer diagnosis. The links go directly to the bundles, as these are the same price as the essay collections while the fundraiser is going on.

Wizards of the Coast sends Pinkertons to bust Youtuber: It’s been confirmed that Wizards of the Coast sent private security goons after a Youtuber who accidentally acquired cards from the March of the Machine: The Aftermath set early. These weren’t any old private security goons either, but the Pinkerton Group, an infamous strike-breaking group which is still mentioned by name in US law barring their employees from holding public office and also used by the likes of Amazon and Starbucks to infiltrate unions and interfere with their employees’ rights. Whether this was caused by an alarming lack of judgment on the part of Wizards or (more likely) their disturbingly chummy relationship with Pinkerton management, it serves as a major reminder to give wide berth to coverage of Wizards of the Coast products. As it pertains to our readership, maybe…don’t play D&D?

Waypoint is shutting down: Waypoint, the video games site originally run by VICE, has reached the end of its life. There are discussions on Twitter from two of its primary contributors, Austin Walker and Patrick Klepek. While Waypoint isn’t directly in the TTRPG space it served as a very high benchmark for video games writing, and the site did impact TTRPGs through Austin Walker and his work on Friends at the Table. Waypoint’s closure serves to remind us that doing games journalism and commentary is tough, and getting someone to pay you for it is even tougher.

