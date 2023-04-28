Cannibal Halfling Radio Episode 22 – Now Playing: DIE Pt 3

Four friends who drifted apart came back to play a game together for old times’ sake, only to find themselves becoming their characters. Jay the gamemaster has vanished, leaving Fitz, Evelyn, and Max wondering exactly what is going on. When they track Jay down will the game continue, or come to a final end? Find out as the Cannibal Halflings find one another in the Fields of the Lost in the conclusion to our actual play trilogy of Now Playing: DIE the RPG!

Starring:

Editor Aaron as Jay the Master/the GM

Aki as Fitz the Loathing Knight

Geni as Evelyn the Fool

Seamus as Max the Godbinder

Based on the comic DIE, the first issue of which can be read for free here, DIE: The Roleplaying Game can be purchased in PDF form on DriveThruRPG and from Rowan, Rook, and Decard. Physical copies can be pre-ordered through BackerKit.

