Weekend Update: 8/5/2023

DriveThruRPG Top Sellers for 8/5/2023

* There are multiple versions of the Captain’s Log solo RPG in the top sellers this weekend… but the only difference between them seems to be the cover. We’ve thus decided to compress them into a single entry here.

Top News Stories

GenCon this weekend! It’s GenCon this weekend! While Weekend Update isn’t classically the location for product announcements the con has had a lot of interesting ones, so just this once we’re going to do a quick roundup.

Coyote and Crow wins Diana Jones Award for Excellence in Gaming: Per the DJA committee, quoted over at ENWorld:

“Coyote & Crow is an RPG created by Cherokee designer Connor Alexander. In the game Alexander shrewdly imagines an alternate universe that exists outside of the horrors of colonialism. The game foregrounds the traditions and cultures of Native American people in its world, encouraging players to imagine stories that challenge the Western canon of storytelling that is today ubiquitous in RPGs. Coyote and Crow challenges us to tell different stories with the games we play and encourages us to imagine worlds beyond that which we know. It is a new high-water mark for storytelling in role-playing games and a triumph of imagination in world building.”

ENnies winners announced! The ENnies were announced at 8 eastern last night, in a livestream hosted by Kenneth Hite and Robin Laws. The winners are all listed on the ENnies Twitter account. Cannibal Halfling is still thrilled to have been nominated and wants to extend congratulations to all the winners, with a particular tip of the hat to TTRPGkids and Lin Codega!

Discussion of the Week

Why 4e D&D is still relevant: Like most trade shows, GenCon is focused on the new, on what’s coming next. This Reddit discussion focuses on an older game which, as the title implies, still has impact to players and designers. Love it or hate it, 4e took a different approach, and it’s going to remain relevant until designers step up and refine that approach further.

