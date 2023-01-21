Weekend Update: 1/21/2023

Welcome to the Cannibal Halfling Weekend Update! Start your weekend with a chunk of RPG news from the past week. We have the week’s top sellers, industry news stories, and discussions from elsewhere online.

Wizards tries again with OGL 1.2, misses again with OGL 1.2: WotC is trying to tapdance around its bad press and loss of credibility. The words ‘creative commons’ make for a good headline, but when everything released therein was already freely available given the limitations of copyright, it doesn’t look very honest. Same with the excuse given for still deauthorizing OGL 1.0a. Look, when WotC removed material from DM’s Guild it wasn’t defamatory, or bigoted…hell, some of the bigoted content they put there themselves (looking at you Spelljammer, and most of the back catalog from Kara-Tur and Al-Qadim). No, they removed content that was explicitly leftist (Eat the Rich) or explicitly queer (Curse of Hearts). Wizards has no trust in this whole fiasco, and their PR department cannot regrow trust. Just go play Worlds Without Number or DCC, trust me.

The Thief and other collaborative works: It’s still hard to get away from all the OGL talk, but this thread is neat. The poster mentions learning about the creation of the Thief for OD&D in the LegalEagle OGL video, and asks for other examples of fan creations making their way into RPGs. The resulting list is admittedly D&D-focused, but it’s a great reminder of how much of the game came from creators outside TSR or Wizards. A great reminder that certain corporate suits may need to reread… Either way, if you’re interested in some of the early history of D&D brought up in this thread, it’s always a great day to check out Jon Peterson’s Playing at the World and The Elusive Shift.

